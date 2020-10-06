Liquid oxygen unit struggles to meet demand in Udupi

A 6,000-litre capacity liquid oxygen tank, built in the backyard of the Emergency Trauma Centre near Ajjarkadu Government Hospital, is finding it an uphill task to fulfil the requirements of the increasing number of Covid-19 patients suffering from breathing problems.

The tank, built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, can produce 660 jumbo oxygen cylinders.

In the past, the hospital had utilised a maximum number of 200 jumbo oxygen cylinders per month.

But, last month, the demand had suddenly increased to 600 jumbo oxygen cylinders.

The district hospital had supplied oxygen through pipes, from the newly built tank to patients. The cylinder was filled with 6,000 litres of liquid oxygen procured from Bellary on October 3.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha had arranged for the supply of oxygen from Bellary with funds availed from the NDRF.

Following an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients suffering from breathing-related problems, 6,000 litres of oxygen might get exhausted within a month, suspect experts.

Udupi District Surgeon Dr Madhusudhan Nayak said that on an average at least 10 Covid-19 patients suffering from breathing problems were being admitted to the hospital.

“Thus, these patients need a constant supply of oxygen for their survival,” he added.