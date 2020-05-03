Liquor outlets open from today in Dakshina Kannada

Liquor outlets open from today in DK

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 03 2020, 20:19 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 20:25 ist

Liquor outlets (CL-2 and CL 11-C) will remain open in Dakshina Kannada district from May 4 from 9 am to 7 pm.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Excise, each outlet should be manned by three staff. Two security personnel should be appointed at each outlet during the business hours. Barricades should be erected in front of the outlet. At a time, each outlet can have five customers who should maintain social distancing.

All the staff should wear a mask and use sanitisers mandatorily. CCTV cameras should be installed at the liquor outlet. The outlets will remain closed in containment zones across the district. There are 152 CL-2 shops and 22 CL 11-C shops in the district, where liquor will be available.

