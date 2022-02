A state-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held under the aegis of Akhila Bharathiya Sahitya Parishat at Krishnanugraha Sabha Bhavana in Ujire on March 18 and 19.

Rajya Sahitya Parishat General Secretary Raghunandan Bhat said that the sammelana was earlier scheduled for January 8 and 9. Owing to the Covid-19 threat, it was postponed.