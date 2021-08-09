Literary works enrich language: Kalancheri Mutt seer

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 09 2021, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 00:17 ist
Literary works were released during a programme held in Galibeedu on Monday.

The literary world is gifted with three literary works from Kodagu, said Virajpet Kalancheri Mutt pontiff Shantamallikarjuna Swami.

He was speaking after releasing the books ‘The World is a Not’ by late B S Gopalakrishna, a collection of ‘haiku’ by B G Anantashayana and ‘Kavana Sangama’, a collection of poems by Anjali Anantashayana, during a programme held in Galibeedu on Monday.

The seer opined that literary works make the language richer.

All the three works are profound in meaning, he said.

Shantamallikarjuna Swami said, “Author late Gopalakrishna was a veteran journalist who also contributed to literature. His son Anantashayana too is following the father’s footsteps, which is laudable.”

Physician Anil Changappa said that the gesture by Anantashayana to publish his father’s unpublished works is worth appreciation.

Veteran journalist G Rajendra presided over the programme.

Senior writers Shobha Subbaiah, Dr Rekha Vasanth and Cauvery College, Virajpet, principal Pushpa Muttanna and others were present.

