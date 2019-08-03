Little champs reign in slush-filled paddy field

Children played to their hearts’ content in a slush-filled paddy field at Ibnivadi during the ‘Nati Sambhrama’ programme.

The Ibni Springs Cottage and Green City Forum jointly organised the programme – in which more than 40 students from the Kodagu Vidyalaya took part and got an experience of paddy transplantation for the first time.

Children soiled their body and clothes to gain practical knowledge of transplantation. Even though the children did not have any training in paddy transplantation, they learnt it through trial and error and transplanted paddy as they fancied.

They also took part in rounds of football, throw ball and tug-of-war that were organised in the field while their parents cheering them.

Kukkera Jaya Chinnappa, Green City Forum president, who spoke on the occasion, said that the forum intends to send out messages on environment conservation, agriculture, waste management and cleanliness to the people. Programmes are being conducted in this regard in both urban and rural areas, he added.

The winning teams were awarded prizes.

Kodagu District Working Journalists’ Association President Savitha Rai, Kodagu Press Club President Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa, Green City Forum founder-president Cheyyanda Satya Ganapathy, former president Ambekal Navin Kushalappa, general secretary Polakanda Rakesh and director P Krishnamurthy were present.