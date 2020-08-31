Live streaming of Ranjani Memorial Trust Sangeetotsava, event to go on from Sept 1 to 13

The annual sangeetotsava organised by Ranjani Memorial Trust will be held from September 1 to 13. It will be streamed live on Facebook from 11.45 am to 6.30 pm.

Well known artistes from South India will take part in the concert.

On September 1, nagaswaram concert by Thirumeignanam Ramanathan and Pandamangalam P. G.Yuvaraj will be held. A Carnatic music concert by Parthana Sai Narasimhan of Chennai will also be held.

On September 2, a Hindustani music concert by Siddarth Belmann from Bengaluru and Carnatic music concert by Krithi Bhat from Houston will be held.

On September 3, a talk by Sri Ram Parashuram from Chennai, Veena recitation by Ramana Balachandran, Annamalai will be held.

Keyboard play in Carnatic style by Satyanarayana and Carnatic music concert by Spoorthi Rao from Bengaluru will be held on September 4.

Classical concert by Aishwarya Vidya Raghunath and flute playing by Shruthi Of Chennai will be held on September 5.

A Hindustani concert by Shrimathidevi will be held on September 6 along with retelecasting of Ranjani Hebbar’s concert.

A talk by Raghunathadas Maharaj Ji and Hindustani Sitar playing by Anupama Bhavath will be held on September 7.

A lecture by Lakshmisha Tolpadi and a classical music concert by Samanviya will be held on September 8.

The statue of Ranjani Hebbar will be unveiled on September 9 and a Satsang by Swamya Sooryapada and violin concert by Vittal Rangan from Bengaluru will be held on September 9.

Devotional songs will be sung by Bellari M Raghavendra and a classical concert by Dr K N Ranganath will be held on September 10.

On September 11, a lecture by Madhusudhan Kalaichelvan and a classical concert by O S Tyagarajan will be held.

A classical music concert by Archana Upadhyaya and a chitraveena recital by Ravikiran will be held on September 12.

The final round of competition of singing Dasa keerthane will be held on September 13 at 10 am.

Later, a classical music concert by Ramakrishna Murthy from Chennai will be held.