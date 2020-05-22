The live streaming of ‘Yakshagana Talamaddale Saptaha’ by Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation will be held on Facebook and YouTube from May 25 to 31 from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. No public will be allowed to the venue where Talamaddale will be held.

Trust founder-president Patla Sathish Shetty said that after the announcement of lockdown, Yakshagana and Talamaddale were not held in the district.

The Yakshagana enthusiasts were watching the old videos. About 40 artistes will take part in the Talamaddale. Three to four Arthadharis will take part in each Talamaddale episode in a view to maintain social distance.

Last date

He said that June 10 was the last date to renew the accidental insurance scheme of the Trust. The insurance can be renewed in Mangaluru and Kundapur. All the artistes need not attend individually. They can send the documents with anyone of the artistes from their area or contact the trust office-bearers to renew the insurance.

The insurance can be renewed at the New India Insurance Company office near Karangalpady Market on May 30 from 9 am to 2 pm. For Badaguthittu artistes, it can be renewed at Hotel Parijata in Kundapur on June 1 from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. Those who wish to enrol for the insurance scheme should get one passport size photo and a copy of the Aadhaar card.

No Patla Sambhrama

The Patla Sambhrama which was organised for the past four years was cancelled following Covid-19 crisis.

“Instead of Patla Sambhrama, we have distributed grocery items for 1,163 artistes, who were in distress, following the announcement of the lockdown," he said.

