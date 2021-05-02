Local traders go digital to explore new possibilities

Traders in the region seem to be exploring digital means to expand their businesses these days. The business involving local traders and consumers through digital means is likely to thrive in the days to come considering Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Ajesh Pai, who runs K V Pai and Sons in Udupi, admits that the pandemic has forced him to rethink on business strategies including going digital. He took over reins of the 120-year-old grocery store from his father.

He has set up his digital store with eSamudaay, a local commerce platform.

The tale of Ashit Amin, the owner of Dollops Restaurant, Manipal, is slightly different. He enjoys free service offered by a digital provider. However, he set up the store with eSamudaay as he found the concept of local digital market fruitful despite additional expenses.

“I am receiving steady orders which are increasing,” he reveals.

Amin was introduced to eSamudaay by his friend.

What is eSamudaay?

The eSamudaay, a Bengaluru-based startup with operations in Udupi, offers e- commerce applications for local communities. It is founded by Anup Pai.

“Our platform offers business mentors, local e-commerce entrepreneurs, producers and consumers digital tools to run business,” says Ravi Haldipur, Chief Business Officer (CBO), eSamudaay.

With eSamudaay, local communities can have their super apps to bring together producers and consumers under one platform to promote business.

“The eSamudaay enables decentralised, self-governed digital marketplaces that benefit all stakeholders. Its Udupi platform is helping 50 local businesses,” adds.

Different services soon

It has so far launched grocery services and restaurant food deliveries. It now plans to launch farm products, pharmacy services on its Udupi app. The grocery shops, hotels and restaurants on eSamudaay are getting good orders expanding the business.

“We plan to add in the app details of discounts offered by restaurants to special customers,” explains Haldipur.

He clarifies,” We don’t intend to start a price war. There will be community feeling as consumers trust local traders. We promote this.”

‘Downloads are increasing’

According to him, there are more downloads since its launch in Udupi in January this year. Transactions are increasing. The platform plans to offer services of local plumbers and electricians. An action plan is being prepared in this regard, he adds.

In the next five years, it aims to empower over 5,000 entrepreneurs and impact over 180 million households across India.

"We are looking at at Mangaluru, Kaup, Padubidri, Mulki, Kundapura and the entire belt in due course," he adds.