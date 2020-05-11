Locals oppose quarantine facility in hotel

The locals have opposed the move of the district administration to convert 'White Feather' hotel at Kote layout into a quarantine centre.

They have submitted a memorandum to District In-charge Minister C T Ravi and Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham. The district administration has identified 'White Feather' hotel to arrange a quarantine facility, for those people who return from outside the state and foreign countries. The locals fear that there is a possibility of spreading of Covid-19.

The district is declared as green zone and the district administration should review its decision to on converting the hotel into a quarantine facility, they said.