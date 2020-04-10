Lockdown: Crime rate declines in Chikkamagaluru

After the announcement of the lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, the crime rates have declined drastically in the district. However, crimes related to excise act have increased.

The district police have asked the excise department to cancel the permits of three liquor shops in the district, in connection with the sale of illicit liquor.

The district police will also ask the excise officials to cancel the permits of a few bars as well for selling liquor illegally by violating lockdown guidelines, said Superintendent of Police Harish Pande.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Compared to last year, the crime rate has declined during the lockdown from March 22 to April 8.

During the last 18 days, the district has recorded assault, injury - 15 cases (38 last year), theft- 9 (26), dacoity - 0 (4), assault on women - 5 (9), rape - 0 (1), dowry death - 1 (0), road accident, death - 3 (9), road accident, injury - 9 (27), gambling - 5 (14), cases under excise act - 43 (5), and violation of lockdown - 32.