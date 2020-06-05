Lockdown deepens ginger farmers crisis

Two ginger farmer brothers are badly affected by the two months of lockdown following the Covid-19 pandemic in Marasanige in Kalasa taluk.

Hilari Rodrigues and Felix Rodrigues have been cultivating ginger for the last 15 years. The duo had cultivated ginger on five-acre farms. Owing to lack of market and demand during the lockdown from March to May, the ginger crop has been left without harvest.

"We have been following organic method of farming. We could harvest at least two kilograms of ginger from each plant. This year, there are no buyers. If it is left without harvesting, it will be spoiled. Further, farms that were taken on a contract, should be given back to its owner," said Hilari Rodrigues.

"Merchants from Kerala would come every year to purchase the ginger. This year, neither the merchants could come for purchase nor could we sell it in local markets due to the lockdown. Further, rain in the region will make ginger to sprout. We are not confident of getting back the money spent on cultivation," he added.