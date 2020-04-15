Lockdown distress: Horticultural farmers worry over low price

Farmers who were cultivating horticultural crops are in distress following the lockdown.

Barring arecanut and coconut, horticultural crops are cultivated on 7,000 hectares of land in Ajjampura and Tarikere taluks. Watermelon, muskmelon, banana are also cultivated, along with vegetables.

Banana is cultivated as a mixed crop along with arecanut and the income earned from it is used for household expenses. Banana is cultivated on 500 hectares of land in the taluk.

With a lack of transportation facilities, the farmers are unable to transport banana to the market. As a result, a few farmers are engaged in selling it in pushcarts beside the road for a meagre price of Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg.

The price of watermelon and musk melon has also seen a steep fall. Without juice outlets, hotels, there are no buyers for the fruits.

"I had cultivated banana on a five-acre land. The government should purchase it at a support price," said farmer Sidramanna of Channapura.

Department of Horticulture Assistant Director Yathiraj said, "The department is striving to provide marketing facility. Traders within the district and outside the state have been contacted. Owing to the lockdown, transportation could not be taken up. It would be better if the farmers come to the market and sell the horticultural crops directly."

Farmers alleged that APMCs have not been supporting them in selling their crops.