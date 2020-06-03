Lockdown is not permanent solution: Dr K Sudhakar

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that lockdown is not a permanent solution to check the spread of Covid-19. To save the lives of the people and also to help people to take up activities for living, the lockdown was relaxed.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He said, "Covid-19 is an infection. As the intensity of its spread is fast, people should take precautionary measures. When compared to the spread of the infection at the global level, the number of cases and its spread in Karnataka is less, he added.

"We need to live with Covid-19 by wearing mask and maintaining social distance," he added.