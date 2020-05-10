Lockdown refreshes Coffee land, people thrilled

With the pre-monsoon showers lashing Kodagu, coffee estates on hilly ranges are covered in lush green. Trees and plants are bearing flowers and the chirping of the birds provide background score.

Lockdown has come as a blessing for nature to heal itself. With a rapid decrease in carbon emissions and the amount of garbage littered by people everywhere, the nature has bounced back to normalcy.

Compared to the last year’s summer season, people said that the weather was soothing this time. Showers started as early as in the month of April, providing a cooling effect.

Natives of the district, working in metropolitan cities, have returned to Kodagu and are working from home.

Santhosh, a techie, said the weather had changed a lot and the cool breeze was providing a lot of relief from work-related stress. One feels positive and hopeful in the favourable weather, despite Covid-19 situation.

May flowers are in full bloom. Both sides of Madikeri-Anekadu road have turned colourful. Similar scenes are witnessed in and around Kushalnagar, Somwarpet, Shanivarasanthe and Kodlipet.

The rivulets of Cauvery are flowing gracefully unlike going dry during the same time last year. Water level has risen in River Cauvery as well. The quality of water has improved as the untreated sewage, along with garbage, flowing into the river from homestays and resorts have stopped. In some places, the water has turned pristine clear and the stones at the bottom of the river are visible.

Rains have rejuvenated the forests apart from providing water to the wild animals.

Incidents of fire mishaps in forests have decreased to a great extent compared to the previous year.