Lockdown relaxation brings relief to people

With no Covid-19 cases reported in Kodagu district, the authorities have relaxed the lockdown guidelines.

For the emergency and farming activities, the district administration has laid a few conditions.

The relaxation of guidelines has brought relief to the people.

Amid the relaxation, the prohibitory orders will continue. The timings for the purchase of essential commodities have been changed. Instead of 6 am to 12 noon to purchase fruits and groceries, the district administration has extended the timings from 6 am to 2 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

However, gathering of large number of people and moving unnecessarily is prohibited. A minimum of 1-metre distance should be maintained while standing in a queue to purchase essential commodities. The relaxation should not be misused, she added.

Conditions laid

A few conditions have been laid to take up agricultural activities. Farmers can use the service of labourers in farming activities. The use of labourers from outside the state is prohibited.

The labourers should arrive for work in farmland from 6 am to 8 am and leave from the workplace between 5 pm and 7 pm.

While ferrying the labourers, the owners should have a copy of the RTC or land-related documents.

Labourers should not be transported in goods vehicles. Social distancing should be maintained while transporting labourers in vehicles.

The labourers should be supplied with pure drinking water, food, sanitizers, soaps at the workplace. They should wear face mask mandatorily while at work. If any labourer is found suffering from illness, then he should be shifted to the nearest government hospital for treatment. Stringent action will be initiated for violation of the guidelines, warned the DC.