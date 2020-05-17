Lockdown: Rs 300 cr business hit in hospitality sector

After March 19, the tourism activities in Kodagu district has come to a standstill. Owners of homestays and hotels, tourist guides, taxi drivers, auto drivers and labourers, who were dependent on tourism for livelihood, are in distress.

Though the government has given green signal for starting hotels and homestays, it is difficult for the sector to bounce back. As monsoon is fast approaching, the tourism activities will be hit for few more months.

Speaking to DH, Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Owners Association President B R Nagendra Prasad said business worth Rs 300 crore has come to a standstill since the announcement of lockdown.

Excerpts from the interview.

How many resorts, hotels and homestays are there in Kodagu?

There are 50 resorts, 100 restaurants, more than 100 lodges and over 3,000 homestays in Kodagu district. The hospitality sector is dependent on tourism for survival. The COVID-19 has casts its shadow on the activities of the hospitality sector.

How many people are directly and indirectly dependent on the tourism sector?

There are 30,000 labourers working in hotels, resorts and homestays. Over 1 lakh people are dependent on the tourism for their livelihood in the district.

How much loss has been incurred since the announcement of lockdown?

On an average, the daily business in hospitality sector was Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore. Since the lockdown, business worth Rs 300 crore has been affected. A huge amount of tax to the government has also been affected. Tourism sector has been facing hardship since natural calamities hit the district in 2018 and 2019.

What are the demands of your association?

There is a huge investment involved in hotel business. The government should come to the rescue of the hospitality sector, especially hotels. The government has promised to help EPF covered establishments employing up to 100 employees.