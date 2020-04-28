Lockdown rules further relaxed in Kodagu

The lockdown rules have been relaxed further in the district with the Central government adding Kodagu district under the green zone. The move comes in the wake of the district not registering any new case of Covid-19.

Chairing a meeting of elected representatives and officials of the district at that Zilla Panchayat Auditorium on Monday, District In-charge Minister V Somanna said that the grocery shops are now allowed to function from 6 am to 4 pm, on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and on Fridays. However, restrictions on shandy markets, fairs, temples, churches, mosques, tourist places and liquor shops will continue. Customers can carry parcels from hotels, he added.

Somanna told the officials to make arrangements to supply sand for development works in the district.

He directed the DC to ensure the completion of urgent works before the rainy season begins. "The district has made an achievement of 97% distribution of food grains through fair price shops. Economically underprivileged people who do not have ration cards, too, should be provided with food grains", he said.

MLA K G Bopaiah saw for a need to take more stringent measures at the Sampaje check post to prevent the entry of people from other districts to Kodagu. Permission should not be given for the transport of fish and pork to Kodagu, he said and asked how a person from Kerala came to Virajpet.

MLA Appacchu Ranjan urged the district administration to remove silt from River Cauvery.

MLC Veena Acchaiah said that the benefits of loan waiver in cooperative societies should reach all eligible farmers in the district. Houses should be handed over to the flood victims at Jambur, she urged.

MLC Sunil Subramani said that the power connection of the households, which have not paid electricity bills during the lockdown period, should not be disconnected.

As per the wish of Minister Somanna, the elected members and the officials clapped in appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who are restlessly working towards combating Covid-19.

Hotels open from today

Hotels in Kodagu will resume operations with certain restrictions from Wednesday.

Workers were largely dependent on hotels for breakfast and meals. But owing to the lockdown, they were put to great difficulty.

As Kodagu is now in the green zone, the district administration has allowed the hotels to provide food to people, only in parcels. The hotels will be open on four days in a week - Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday - between 6 am and 4 pm.

The hotel owners have provided information about their opening business on social networking sites. Some hotels in Madikeri limits will offer home delivery of food after taking orders. Parota, Biriyani, Kabab and 'Pattar' will be available.

Cyber centres can also be opened. However, only taking print outs are permitted.