Loco pilot's presence of mind averts mishap

A loco pilot's presence of mind has averted a rail mishap on the Subrahmanya-Mangalore railway line near Subrahmanya on Monday.
On noticing a crack on the track, the loco pilot had stopped the train.
The train had reached Edamangala when the loco pilot noticed the crack.
The presence of mind and alertness displayed by the loco pilot helped in avoiding a mishap, stated sources.
Later, the issue was brought to the notice of authorities. After setting right the crack, the train was allowed to move onwards, railway sources added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?
Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel
World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction
Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case
Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family
'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away
What causes ADHD and can it be cured?
Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture
Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion
'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie