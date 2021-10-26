Loco pilot's presence of mind averts mishap

Loco pilot's presence of mind averts mishap

DHNS
DHNS, Subrahmanya,
  • Oct 26 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 01:02 ist

A loco pilot's presence of mind has averted a rail mishap on the Subrahmanya-Mangalore railway line near Subrahmanya on Monday. 

On noticing a crack on the track, the loco pilot had stopped the train.

The train had reached Edamangala when the loco pilot noticed the crack.

The presence of mind and alertness displayed by the loco pilot helped in avoiding a mishap, stated sources. 

Later, the issue was brought to the notice of authorities. After setting right the crack, the train was allowed to move onwards, railway sources added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Subrahmanya-Mangalore railway line

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

 