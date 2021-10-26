Loco pilot's presence of mind averts mishap

A loco pilot's presence of mind has averted a rail mishap on the Subrahmanya-Mangalore railway line near Subrahmanya on Monday.

On noticing a crack on the track, the loco pilot had stopped the train.

The train had reached Edamangala when the loco pilot noticed the crack.

The presence of mind and alertness displayed by the loco pilot helped in avoiding a mishap, stated sources.

Later, the issue was brought to the notice of authorities. After setting right the crack, the train was allowed to move onwards, railway sources added.