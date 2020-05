The locomotive of Tirur-Jaipur Shramik Special Express derailed near Padil in the wee hours of Tuesday. However, no one was injured in the accident.

According to sources, an accident relief train was rushed to the spot. By 4 am, the train had left with another locomotive. The restoration work had been initiated at the spot.

It may be recalled that the spot where the locomotive derailed had witnessed massive landslides in August a year ago. The rains had disrupted train services for days.