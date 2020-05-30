Locust attack on farm in Kadaba leaves farmers worried

Locust attack on farm in Kadaba leaves farmers worried

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 30 2020, 23:26 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 23:54 ist
Locust attack on a farm in Kadaba taluk has left farmers worried.

Panic gripped farmers, as swarms of locusts raided a farm in Noojibalthila Gram Panchayat limits in Kadaba taluk. A farmer, Renjilady Vishwanath Yera, who alerted other farmers about the Locust attack said for past two days swarms of locusts were seen since Friday evening, voraciously devouring the leaves of trees.

Vishwanath, a senior farmer, says he is witnessing the Locust attack for the first time in officials. He said none of the officials had visited his farm to study the locust attack.

Swarms of locusts had also attacked farms in Beltangady taluk on Saturday.

