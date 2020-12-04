Logo of Kodagu Kalaa Utsava 2020 launched

MP Pratap Simha released the logo of Kodagu Kalaa Utsava 2020.

Amateur artist Sadik Hamsa is organising the Utsava to bring out artists.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that art and culture are a part of the country. There is a need to support the artists.

Sadik Hamsa said that he has been organising the Utsava for the last three years and the artworks of artists will be exhibited.

The Utsava will be held from December 21 to 28, at Shanbouge Centre Hall in SSR Ramamurthy Road. Those interested may contact 9845820257.