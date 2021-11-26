Lok Adalat on December 18

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 26 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 21:49 ist

The National Lok Adalat will be held on December 18. There are 17,930 cases pending for disposal at various courts in the district, said Principal District and Sessions Court Judge B L Jinaralkar. 

There are 12,424 criminal and 5,506 civil cases pending at various courts. The litigants can get their cases solved through the Lok Adalat, he added. 

For more details, contact: 08272-222373.

Lok Adalat
Judge B L Jinaralkar
Kodagu

