Long queue for vaccines in Virajpet

There was a long queue outside the vaccination centre of a government hospital in Virajpet on Saturday.

People were seen waiting in the queue since 6 am for the jab. About 200 Covishield doses and 40 doses of Covaxin were available at the centre.

However, by 10 am, more than 400 people had arrived at the centre.

People from rural areas too had arrived at the centre to get vaccinated. But, many returned empty-handed without getting vaccinated in the evening.

People said, “The vaccination centres in villages get only 100 to 150 doses daily. As a result, a large number of people arrived at the taluk hospital. Even the taluk hospital centre was given only 240 doses of vaccine.”