Long queue in front of vaccine centres in Mangaluru

A few had reached Wenlock hospital as early as 7 am to receive the token for the vaccine

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 01 2021, 08:39 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 08:39 ist
People wait in a queue outside the vaccination centre at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo.

With the demand for Covid-19 vaccines on the rise, long serpentine queues were seen at many vaccination centres.

Many eligible beneficiaries had gathered in large numbers in front of District Wenlock Hospital and at Urban Health Care Centre in Bejai to receive the vaccine. The Covid-19 situation has reached an alarming stage in Dakshina Kannada, with the district reporting as many as 1,175 positive cases on Thursday.

In the meantime, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has made it mandatory to register online to receive the first dose of vaccine for Covid-19.

“The vaccines are not available as per the demand. There is pressure to administer the first dose, along with the second dose, for the eligible. Hence, the district administration has made online registration mandatory for receiving the first dose,” said officials.

A few had reached Wenlock hospital as early as 7 am to receive the token for the vaccine. RCH Officer Dr Rajesh, who is in charge of vaccines, said, “500 people availed vaccinations by availing token at Wenlock Hospital. Those who had availed the first dose of vaccine should avail the second dose within the time frame.”

