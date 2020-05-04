Long queues in front of wineshops

A total of 95 wine shops in the district made a good business on Monday between 9 am and 4 pm as the government gave permission for the sale of liquor.

People waited in long queues in front of the liquor outlets even before 9 am, purchased alcohol and took it to their houses. Those, who arrived before 12 noon, got the specific brands. Later, they had to compromise with other brands. Drinking alcohol in the wine shops was not allowed.

Customers followed social distancing. Marking was done in front of the wine shops. Police personnel were deployed at the shops. The sale of liquor is allowed only on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and on Fridays between 9 am and 4 pm.

Woman creates nuisance

A woman, who got highly intoxicated after consuming liquor in Nelyahudikeri near Siddapura, threw tantrums on the road and created a nuisance to the public. She picked up stones and threw at people and vehicles.