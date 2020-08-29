Looting cash: Three men sentenced to 10 years in jail

The fourth additional district and sessions court sentenced three men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after declaring them guilty of assaulting the staff and looting a grocery shop in Moodbidri.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 36,000 on the trio. Umar Farooq of Kasargod, Harish Shetty of Belthangady and Sathish Bhandary of Karinje Kallabettu had waylaid Chandrashekar and Poornesh on November 9, 2015, while they were on the way to their owner's house with Rs 4.50 lakh in cash.

Umar, Harish, Sathish and Chili Ashraf, who is still at large, had assaulted them before fleeing with the cash.

The police were successful in nabbing the accused after six months. Inspector Ananth Padmanabha who conducted the investigation submitted a charge sheet to the court.

Judge T P Ramalinge Gowda pronounced the judgement. The judge also ordered the trio to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 each as compensation to the injured, Chandrashekar and Poornesh.