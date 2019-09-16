Loss of crops: Coffee growers in distress

Coffee and allied industries are badly hit after the heavy rain which lashed across Malnad districts recently.

The heavy rain has taken a toll on the growers. Last year, landslides had hit coffee plantations while this year, it is the flood that affected coffee plantations.

The Arabica and Robusta coffee growers in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur, Belur and Alur taluks of Hassan have been affected. Even black pepper vines have turned yellow following heavy rain.

The increase in humidity has affected the coffee beans. The untimely ripening of ‘Kaveri’ coffee beans has affected the production in several parts of the district.

The coffee plants have turned black following the flood. The plants have started rotting. Replanting has to be taken up in such plantations in the district. The growers have incurred huge loss and are in tears.

K Thammaiah, a coffee grower from Cherambane said, “The market price for coffee is also not lucrative. The Robusta parchment has not seen an expected increase in the price. Even pepper fetches only Rs 310 per kg. The growers are not getting the amount spent for cultivation.”

According to a survey conducted by the Kodagu district administration, horticultural crops on 1,18,978 hectare land has been damaged. The loss is estimated at Rs 266 crore. Coffee on 1 lakh hectare has been damaged. Pepper on 6,350 hectares and cardamom on 2,000 hectares of land has been damaged.

Moornadu resident Santhosh said, “Growers who were owning coffee plantations on the banks of River Cauvery and Lakshmanatheertha were happy prior to the monsoon. The pre monsoon shower had helped the plants to blossom and the growers were anticipating bumper crops. However, the flood damaged all the plantations situated on the banks of the rivers. All the works in the plantations have come to a standstill. The owners are unable to pay for the labourers.”

Manju, a coffee grower from Moornadu said, “Horticultural crops can be cultivated in hilly areas. About 50% of the coffee, cardamom and pepper has been lost this year.”

‘Announce spl package’

A Growers Association member said the coffee growers are in the lurch following heavy rain, landslides and flood.

The coffee plantations are hit by fruit rot disease as well. The government should take measures to check the import of pepper to stabilise the domestic market. The loan borrowings by the growers should be waived and a special package should be announced for the rescue of growers who are in distress. The Centre did not announce any special package for coffee growers last year. A meagre compensation was paid to the growers as per the NDRF guidelines, alleged the member.