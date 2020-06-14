Lt Gen C N Somanna laid to rest

Lieutenant General (retd) Codanda N Somanna (93) was laid to rest in Panjarpet in Virajpet on Sunday, with state honours.

He had breathed his last at his residence on Saturday.

The final rites were held, as per Kodava tradition, on Sunday at around 12.15 pm, at the coffee plantation belonging to his family, in the presence of his relatives and retired army officials.

Codanda N Somanna's wife Renu, daughter Sharun Pemmaiah and grandchildren were present on the occasion. His son Dr Nived, who is currently based in the US, could not take part in the funeral as the flights have been cancelled following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lt Gen C N Somanna's friends and well-wishers paid their respects to his mortal remains, on Saturday evening as well.