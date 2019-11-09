Lt Gen P C Thimayya visits 'Sunny Side'

Army Training Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen P C Thimaya visited General K S Thimayya Museum, which is under construction, in Madikeri on Saturday.

Sunny Side, the residence of late General K S Thimayya is being converted into a museum.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Thimaya said, “Converting a house to a museum is a challenging job.”

Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimayya Forum convener Major B A Nanjappa explained about the work.

He appealed to Lt Gen Thimmayya to make efforts to hand over the uniform, war equipment of General Thimmayya to the museum.