Lt Gen P C Thimayya visits 'Sunny Side'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 09 2019, 22:31pm ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 22:46pm ist
Army Training Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen P C Thimayya visited the under-construction General K S Thimayya Museum in Madikeri on Saturday.

Sunny Side, the residence of late General K S Thimayya is being converted into a museum.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Thimaya said, “Converting a house to a museum is a challenging job.” 

Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimayya Forum convener Major B A Nanjappa explained about the work. 

He appealed to Lt Gen Thimmayya to make efforts to hand over the uniform, war equipment of General Thimmayya to the museum. 

