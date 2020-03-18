M’lore diocese suspends public access to Masses until March 31

Mangaluru Bishop Fr Peter Paul Saldanha cancelled all regular masses up to March 31.

“I am exempting all our faithful in the Diocese of Mangaluru from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays until March 31, 2020,” the Bishop stated in a press release.

Spiritual programmes with the congregation such as public retreats, way of the cross, the common penitential services, and other devotions held in common, were also cancelled.

“In the interest of health and safety of public, congregating exiting from church in groups is prohibited,” Bishop Fr Peter Paul Saldanha stressed on Wednesday.

Open for pvt prayers

However, the churches will remain open for private prayer, meditation, visit to the Blessed Sacrament and private/individual adoration. The Bishop encouraged devotees to visit the Blessed Sacrament according to their convenience and pray in private.

“It is the responsibility of the Parish Priest (or the one whom he designates) to ensure that the church is not crowded at one time and people are maintaining ‘social - distancing’,” the Bishop stated and added: “Priests may offer Masses even without the participation of the congregation.”

Spiritual programmes

The Bishop also appealed the devotees to read the Bible, pray the Rosary, recite the chaplet of Divine Mercy, and watch spiritual programmes on TV / YouTube /diocesan website.

“Pray for those who are suffering from Covid-19 worldwide and for all those in the medical community who serve the sick and the dying,” the Bishop appealed in the press release.