M’lurean among stranded Indians

The Indian crew working in Grand Princess cruise ship, anchored at Port of Oakland, have sought help from the government to return to India.

One among the Indian crew members includes 31-year-old Natesh Bangera, who is employed in the jewel section of the ship for the past two years. He hails from Mangaluru.

The cruise vessel is presently anchored at the Port of Oakland. It will set sail on March 17 and will be quarantined along with people some 70 km from the nearest coast. As many as 131 Indians are still onboard the cruise vessel, according to sources.