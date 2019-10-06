M’luru Dasara procession tomorrow

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 06 2019, 22:50pm ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2019, 23:04pm ist

Mangaluru Dasara procession from Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple will be held on October 8.

Dasara was officially inaugurated by former union minister B Janardhana Poojary on Sunday. The ‘Shobhayatre’ will include procession of idols of Navadurga along with Goddess Sharada and over 100 tableaux.

The ‘Shobhayatre’ will pass through Kambla Road-Mannagudda-Ladyhill Circle-Lalbagh-Ballalbagh-PVS Circle-Navabharath Circle-KS Rao Road-Hampankatte-University College-Ganapathi High School-Venkatramana Temple, Car Street-Chitra Talkies-Alake- Kudroli Temple.

On October 9, the idol of Goddess Sharada will be immersed in the temple pond.

Police security has been beefed up for procession.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mangaluru Dasara
procession
Comments (+)
 