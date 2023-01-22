M’luru girl Disha to lead Navy’s contingent at Republic Day parade

Lt Commander Disha Amrith, a woman naval air operations official posted at a strategic base, will lead the Indian Navy’s Republic Day contingent of 144 young sailors. Its tableau will showcase the ‘Nari Shakti’ in the force.

Disha is the daughter of Amrith Kumar and Leela. She got into the Navy in 2016 and is posted at a key naval facility in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Expressing happiness over his daughter’s achievement, Amrith Kumar said, “ I was in NCC and thus, it was my dream to join the armed forces. I could never join the army. But my daughter has fulfilled my dreams.”

Disha studied at the Canara School and PU College in Mangaluru. She completed her engineering course in Bengaluru. She later worked for a IT company, before being selected to the Indian Navy.

Disha said that it had been her dream to lead the Republic Day contingent.