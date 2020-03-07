M’luru youth secures 55th rank in UPSC IFS exam

Diganth Nayak has cleared the UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam in his second attempt. He has secured All India Rank 55.

A native of Ankola, Nayak completed his schooling at Rosario Primary School and St Aloysius High School in Mangaluru. Later, he obtained his engineering degree in Mechanical from BMSCE in Bengaluru.

He is presently working as Enforcement Officer, EPFO department, Ministry of Labour in Bengaluru.

‘’This is my second attempt at writing the Forest Service exam. Despite having made it to the interview in previous year, I could not make it to the final list,” Nayak said. Instead of being disappointed, he made another attempt at the examinations.

“I approached preparation with a different strategy. I read from different sources, answerscripts of successful aspirants and made notes on my own. This drastically improved my ability to retain information and cover the syllabus in a short span of time as I had to manage between work and studying. I am happy with my results,” Nayak said with a smile.