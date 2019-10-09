Macchina govt school wins best school award

Macchina Government High School at Ballamanja has won the Best High School Award in Belthangady taluk for its achievement in the last five years.

On its 2.4 acres of land, the school has a model hanging garden. Arecanut, coconut, blueberry, teak wood trees have been planted with the help of donors and School Development and Monitoring Committee members.

An ‘Akshara’ garden has also been developed. The required vegetables for mid-day meals are grown in the kitchen garden of the school itself.

The schoolchildren have excelled at the district-level athletics and have been winning prizes at various competitions. At present, 130 children are studying in the school.

Three teams were constituted to select the best school by the Taluk Teachers Day Management Committee. The teams had considered results in the school, enrolment of students, the performance of the students in sports and also cleanliness for the award.

The samithi president is block education officer and the vice president is tahsildar.

According to MLA Harish Poonja, “Teachers and SDMC members have been toiling for the betterment of the school. With the grant from MRPL, additional toilets will be constructed shortly.”

In charge headmaster Rajesh Naik I said, “Due to hard work by all, the school has won the best school award in the taluk. Development works will be initiated in the school in the days to come.”

The school has six subject teachers. There is a need for a fulltime headmaster, drawing teacher and D grade staff.

HPCL has promised to provide a green board, projector, solar panel, napkin vending machine and a water tank. The work on an auditorium at a cost of Rs 15 lakh has been completed and the work on laying floor tiles had to be taken up.

In addition, Rs 3.50 lakh has been earmarked under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for the construction of 110-metre long compound for the school.