Madhura Konkani Utsava 2022 on January 2

Sadhana Balaga, Mangaluru, will organise a programme 'Madhura Konkani Utsava' at Sudhindra Sabha Bhavana, Canara Girls High School in Dongarakeri on January 2, 2022 (5.15 pm).

Prizes will be distributed to the winners of group song and group dance competitions. Canara High School Association honorary secretary M Ranganatha Bhat, senior physician Dr K Ananta Prabhu and entrepreneur Vathika Pai will be the guests. Chartered accountant and entrepreneur Nandagopal Shenoy will preside over the programme, stated a press release.