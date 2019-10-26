Madhwaraj slams MP, MLA over training centre

Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj accused MP Shobha Karandlaje and MLA Raghupathi Bhat of taking credit for setting up Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) in Uppoor.

The former minister claimed that Karandlaje and Bhat were issuing false statements and the Rs 10 crore worth project was possible only because of his efforts.

He had appealed to Sathish Jarkiholi, the then minister of small scale industries, and had identified five acres of land in Uppoor to ensure that the projects was implemented without hassles.

He said that Bhat, who had tweeted on Friday claiming credit for setting up of the GTTC in Uppoor, should be ashamed of himself.

The former minister also said that, after he had become MLA in 2013, the government decided to open the Mangalore University’s Post Graduate Study Centre in Uppoor. But when the University was relocated to Belapu, Bhat accused him of shifting the University’s PG Study Centre to Belapu. Madhwaraj had, therefore, vowed to open the GTTC in Uppoor.

‘Grant Rs 10L for school’

He urged the MLA and MP to stop making false declarations and concentrate on working on pro-people projects.

He dared them to release an amount of Rs 10 lakh to provide the Government High School in Uppoor a playground.