Madikeri CMC builds toilet beside open well

Adding to its list of blunders, the City Municipal Council has committed yet another one, by constructing a toilet very close to a public well.

The unique example has been laid by the CMC at the Kannandabane extension in ward 20 of the CMC.

The toilet is built by the CMC, for the use of CMC staff who are on drinking water supply duty. It is barely four foot apart from an open well from which supplies drinking water to thousands of people.

CMC former member K G Peter had ridiculed the move of the CMC and claimed that the toilet being so close to the well will result in the contamination of water.

Submitting a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, he urged the officials to ensure that the toilet is not opened for public.

“The unscientific gesture of the CMC is uncalled for. There are high chances of toilet waste contaminating the well. Water from the well is being supplied to various residential layouts such as Kannandabane, Dechuru, Putaninagara, Raghavendra temple surroundings and also the district hospital. This is the only well in Kannandabane where drinking water is sourced from and it should be preserved,” said K G Peter.

The former CMC member has alleged that the CMC has constructed the toilet despite opposition by the public. But the City Municipal Council has become anti-people by not valuing people’s opinion.

Currently, the water supplied from the well is not clean. Necessary measures should be taken to clean the well, he added.