Madikeri covered in litter after Dasara celebrations

As the Dasara celebrations came to an end, the arterial and interior roads of the town were found covered in waste paper and plastic items on Wednesday morning.

Even though the City Municipal Council had campaigned for a plastic-free Dasara, the awareness campaign seemed to have had no impact.

Clearing the huge amount of garbage found everywhere, proved a huge headache for the CMC.

On Tuesday, the CMC staff had cleared the waste littered on the path of the procession, using tractors. But by Wednesday morning, the road was again filled with litter. Moreover, following rain on Wednesday afternoon, the waste has choked drains.

Heaps of garbage, including the plastic cups and containers, were seen at Raja Seat, Gandhi Maidan, exhibition ground, the KSRTC road and the old private bus stand road.

Even though there were many stalls selling eatables, the waste bins were not provided. After consuming snacks, the people had dumped the containers on the road. Also, the existing waste bins were found brimming with all kinds of waste.

Even though the sale of liquor had been banned in and around Madikeri, empty liquor bottles too were found scattered in many places.

People faced inconvenience during the Dasara celebrations as temporary toilets were not erected by the CMC. People had to queue up in front of the toilets in the KSRTC bus stand.

Several tableaux which were part of the procession on Tuesday night were parked on both the sides of the road, preventing easy movement of traffic till Wednesday afternoon.