Madikeri Dasara to be a low-key event due to Covid-19

There is not much competition for the post of the working president of Madikeri Dasara Samiti (Janotsava) who is elected once in two years in Madikeri.

Not many have shown an interest in becoming the working president of Dasara Samiti. Owing to Covid-19, Madikeri Dasara will be a low-key affair this time.

The two-year term of Dasara Committee working president Robin Devaiah has ended.

The selection for the working president has not yet commenced. Though preparations for Mysuru Dasara have commenced, the preparations are yet to begin in Madikeri. Even preparatory meetings too have not been held so far.

As per the Dasara Samiti bylaw, the term of the working president is two years.

Now, there is a need to select a working president. In the past, there would be at least five to six aspirants for the post of working president of Madikeri Dasara Samiti. This year none have come forward.

The Dasara Committee leaders alleged that the government fails to release the grants on time. The working president had to raise donations to conduct Dasara earlier. This year, as Dasara will be a low key affair, none have shown interest.

"The working president will be elected. As the Madikeri CMC has no president, the Kodagu deputy commissioner will be the chairperson of Janotsava Samiti," said a Samithi leader.

The government has decided to observe Dasara in a simple manner owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. A decision on Dasara will be taken in a meeting convened by the deputy commissioner, said Robin Devaiah.

"During the first year of my tenure, good programmes were organised. Last year, Dasara was observed traditionally. All the support will be extended to the next working president," he added.

Dandinamariyamma Devasthana Samiti honorary president M L Sathish said, "None of the traditions will deviate in the name of simple Dasara. The four Karagas will move around Madikeri town."

BJP spokesperson Mahesh Jaini said, "We have no information on the aspirants for the post of working president. The present working president will convene a meeting of Dashamantapa, Karaga Samiti and the new working president will be elected."

Temple committees have demanded Nagara Pradakshine of Karagotsava. The cultural programmes during the Dasara are unlikely to be held.

There is a historical reference to four Shakthi Devatas—Kanchi Kamakshiyamma, Kote Mariyamma, Kundoor Chowti Mariyamma and Dandina Mariyamma Karagotsava in Madikeri.

The religious leaders had sought a divine intervention when the whole district was affected by an epidemic. As per the suggestion of the priests, it was decided to carry out 'Karaga puja' to appease the four 'Shakti Devatas' and accordingly, the spread of the epidemic was contained. The tradition of the Karaga procession is being continued to date. Hence, Karagotsava cannot be stopped. Karagotsava will be held while maintaining social distancing, said the Samiti members.