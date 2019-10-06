Madikeri Dasara: Top women officials steal the show

It was a women’s world during ‘Mahila Dasara’, held as a part of Madikeri Dasara Janotsava 2019, in Madikeri on Sunday.

Women of all ages clad in traditional attire, took part in various cultural programmes, adding colour to Dasara celebrations.

Competitions such as breaking the pot blindfolded, fancy dress competitions, lagori, ‘chennemane’, tug-of-war and others were held on the occasion. Folk song competition and mono-acting amused the crowds.

The programme was inaugurated by applying Mehendi to the hands of MLC Veena Achaiah. Her birthday was also celebrated on the stage. The MLC said that women should always be held in high esteem in society.

Hundreds of women danced to the tunes of ‘Valagattat’ band on the occasion.

Stalls by various women’s self-help groups at the ground was another highlight of the programme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha, Zilla Panchayat Vice President Lokeshwari Gopal and Women and Child Welfare Department official Arundhathi were present on the occasion.

Officers’ selfie goes viral

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya and Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar not only got themselves dressed up in the traditional Kodava saree but also took part in the various competitions that were organised.

The selfie clicked by the three top officials of the district has gone viral on social media, drawing a lot of appreciation.

The deputy commissioner, Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer and the superintendent of police said that the Women’s Dasara is the best platform to unleash the talents of women and they are happy to take part in Women’s Dasara.