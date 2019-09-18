Madikeri Janotsava sports meet from Sept 21

Sports tournament as a part of Madikeri Dasara Janotsava 2019 will begin on September 21, said Madikeri Dasara Sports Committee President B M Harish.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri on Wednesday, he stated that a marathon will start on September 21 at General Thimayya Stadium at 6.30 am. The marathon will be held in various categories.

Various sports events such as athletics and frog race will be held for children.

The 100-metre and 400-metre races, shot put and volleyball events will be held for men and women separately.

The 100-metre walk, slow motorcycle race, table tennis, chess, carrom, tug-of-war will be held for senior citizens and journalists and shot put and table tennis for CMC workers respectively.

Dasara Sports Committee General Secretary B D Kapil Kumar said that a boxing competition will be held for the first time in the district stadium on September 28.

Coconut shooting competition will be held at Rajarajeshwari School premises for men and women separately on September 29.

A district-level kabaddi match will be held for men, on October 1 at Gandhi Maidan. The participants have to pay a ground fee of Rs 1,000 and should register before September 30. For more details, contact: 97310 09841, 99452 58604.

Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament will be held at General Thimayya stadium on August 5 and 6.

Sports Committee Joint Secretary M A Munir Machar was present in the press meet.