Madikeri Kendriya Vidyalaya gets new building

  • Oct 11 2019, 22:39pm ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2019, 22:58pm ist
Principal Arjun Singh lights a lamp on the occasion of the inauguration of new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madikeri on Friday.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurated a Kendriya Vidyalaya building in Madikeri through video conference.

Along with the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madikeri, he had inaugurated 25 Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings in various districts across the country. 

The Kendriya Vidyalaya is situated at Vidyanagara in Madikeri and the building is built at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha, Kendriya Vidyalaya Zonal Assistant Commissioner Rajugopal, principal Arjun Singh, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mudipu principal N S Yadav and others were present. 

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sneha said, "Kendriya Vidyalaya has its own status in the country, where quality education is imparted. Along with quality education, value education is also imparted to the students." 

