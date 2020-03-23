Magisterial enquiry into police firing during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru postponed

Magisterial enquiry into M'luru police firing postponed

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 23 2020, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 11:16 ist
The magisterial enquiry into the police firing during the anti-CAA protest on December 19 in Mangaluru, has been postponed following the lockdown of Dakshina Kannada district, Udupi DC G Jagadeesh announced on Monday.

The inquiry by Udupi DC G Jagadeesh was scheduled on Monday. Already, City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha and others have deposed before the magistrate. The Deputy Commissioner and the Assistant Commissioner were supposed to appear before the magistrate.

Following the December 19 violence and the death of  Nausheen and Jaleel due to alleged police firing, the state government had commissioned two probes-- one magisterial and the other, a CID inquiry.

 As per the government order, a report on the inquiry was to be submitted before March 23. On the request by the magistrate for more time since the documents and videos had to be examined, the government had asked him to submit the report by April 23.  
 

Mangaluru
Citizenship Act
