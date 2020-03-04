Magisterial enquiry: Notice to police commissioner to appear on March 12

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who is conducting a magisterial enquiry into the police firing that left two people dead on December 19 in Mangaluru, served a notice to Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha directing him to appear before the enquiry on March 12.

He told reporters after conducting the enquiry on Wednesday that DCP (Law and Order) Arunagshu Giri was served with a notice to appear before the enquiry on March 9.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner will be asked to appear for enquiry on March 12.

The statements of 40 police personnel will also be recorded on March 9 and 12.

According to the High Court’s order, the enquiry should be completed by March 23. The statements of 176 police personnel have to be compiled. The enquiry

will be completed at the earliest and report will be submitted within the stipulated

time, Jagadeesh added confidently.

On Wednesday, notices were served to 37 police personnel to appear before the enquiry, of which, 28 personnel including ACP Kodandarama and K U Belliappa deposed before the magistrate.