Magisterial enquiry records statements of 203 witnesses

Magisterial enquiry records statements of 203 witnesses

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 14 2020, 00:38am ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2020, 02:00am ist
Representative image.

Statements of 203 witnesses, including two who have deposed before, the magisterial enquiry, on Thursday, were recorded at Mini Vidhana Soudha, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha who is conducting a magisterial enquiry into the police firing on December 19, 2019.

He said the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police had submitted a Pendrive with over 40 video clippings on the police firing. Only one person responded to the court’s directions on submitting a video clipping about the incident, he said adding that the next hearing will be held on February 16.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
magisterial enquiry
statements
witnesses
Mangaluru
Comments (+)
 