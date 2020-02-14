Magisterial enquiry records statements of 203 witnesses

Statements of 203 witnesses, including two who have deposed before, the magisterial enquiry, on Thursday, were recorded at Mini Vidhana Soudha, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha who is conducting a magisterial enquiry into the police firing on December 19, 2019.

He said the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police had submitted a Pendrive with over 40 video clippings on the police firing. Only one person responded to the court’s directions on submitting a video clipping about the incident, he said adding that the next hearing will be held on February 16.