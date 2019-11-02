Maha fishermen harass us: state fishermen to Bommai

Home and District In-charge Minister Basavaraj Bommai received grievances from fishermen and members from Scheduled Castes in his newly inaugurated office in Manipal on Friday.

The fishermen accused Maharashtra fishermen of harassing them if they venture into fishing 12 nautical miles away from the coast. The area is open to all fishermen irrespective of the state they hail from. They alleged that Maharashtra fishermen besides assaulting them also robbed them of their hard-earned money.

He also received a memorandum from SC community seeking permits for extracting sand in Non-CRZ area. The minister promised to raise the issue in the

meeting planned to be held with mines and geology minister.