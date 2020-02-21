Maha Shivaratri observed with religious fervour across Kodagu

Maha Shivaratri was observed with religious fervour across Kodagu district on Friday. Special puja rituals were observed in Shiva temples in the district.

There was a festive spirit in temples at Somwarpet, Kushalnagar and Shanivarasanthe.

Special puja was held at Omkareshwara Temple since 6 am. Later, ‘Rudra homa’, ‘Mahamangalarati’, ‘Bilvapatra archane’ and other rituals were held.

Sea of devotees visited Omkareshwara Temple, Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, Veerabhadramuneeshwara, Kundoorumotte Chowdeshwari, Rajarajeshwari and other temples. Temples were decked with leaf buntings and flowers on account of Shivaratri.

Devotees offered ‘abhisheka’ of milk, water, ghee, honey, tender coconut water and flowers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple at Karnangeri. A special puja was offered to 52-feet tall Lord Shiva statue.

A shivalinga using conch were prepared at Muneeshwara Temple at Madikeri on account of Maha Shivaratri. A total of 5555 conches were used for the purpose. For the last years, the temple authorities have been preparing a shivalinga using betel leaves and arecanut. This year, a shivalinga made using conch was the centre of attraction at the temple.

‘Mahaganapathi homa’, ‘Veerabhadra utsava murthy shobhayatre’ was held at Muneeshwara Temple.

The shobhayatre passed through Ganapathi beedi, Bannimantapa, Mahadevapete, private bus stand, Junior college road before reaching the temple. After mahapuja, meals were served to the devotees. Special puja will be held at 6 pm on Saturday, said temple committee members.