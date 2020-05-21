Maharashtra returnee kills self over COVID-19 fears in Mangaluru

COVID-19 fear: Maha returnee kills self in Mangaluru

Naina J A
  • May 21 2020, 12:16 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 12:57 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

A youth from Maharastra who had opted for institutional quarantine at Kadandale government school near Moodbidri committed suicide by hanging on Thursday.

Sources told DH that the Dayananda Poojary had arrived from Maharastra and was quarantined in the school on Wednesday night.

Police suspect that Poojary fearing the worst on having been infected with COVID-19  had committed suicide.

Moodbidri police registered an unnatural death case and Assistant Commissioner Madan had visited the quarantine centre, sources added.

