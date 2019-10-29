MAHE 26th in QS India University Rankings 2020

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, is ranked 3rd among the private universities and 26th overall in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) India University Rankings 2020 released recently.

MAHE has retained its rank from last year. This year, 100 universities were considered for the rankings.

Dr H Vinod Bhat, vice chancellor of MAHE, received the certificate of ranking from Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Human Resources Development, at the QS India Summit 2019 held in Goa. Dr Christopher Sudhakar, quality director, was also present.

MAHE with its mature age band, large size category, private not-for-profit status, high research intensity and comprehensive subject area focus is No 7 under ‘International Students’ indicator followed by No. 12 under ‘Faculty-Student’ indicator.